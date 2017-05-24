Three years of Modi govt: Transport sector sees much needed policy change

"Hawai chappal wale ko hawai jahaj main bithana hain (those wearing bathroom slippers have to be taken in an aeroplane)," says Jayant Sinha, minister of state for civil aviation, on the government's intent to make flying affordable. Investment revival, especially in the highway and port sectors, is another plank of the Narendra Modi government's transport policy, the overall theme being improving of connectivity through better infrastructure. Enabling policies in aviation, along with a window provided by cheaper fuel prices, has allowed India to become the third ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?