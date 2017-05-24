TRENDING ON BS
Cars may not become too costly after all; GST Council could reconsider levy
Three years of Modi govt: Transport sector sees much needed policy change

Aviation, ports and road highways all see moves aimed at boosting investor interest

Megha Manchanda & Arindam Majumder  |  New Delhi 

"Hawai chappal wale ko hawai jahaj main bithana hain (those wearing bathroom slippers have to be taken in an aeroplane)," says Jayant Sinha, minister of state for civil aviation, on the government's intent to make flying affordable. Investment revival, especially in the highway and port sectors, is another plank of the Narendra Modi government's transport policy, the overall theme being improving of connectivity through better infrastructure. Enabling policies in aviation, along with a window provided by cheaper fuel prices, has allowed India to become the third ...

