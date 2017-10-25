Tillerson says India crucial for US-Afghan strategy, slams Pak for sheltering terrorists

A day after his visit to Pakistan, Secretary of State on Wednesday said that the and were natural allies. Addressing a joint press conference in New Delhi along with Minister of External Affairs of Sushma Swaraj, Tillerson said that was crucial to USA- In an apparent reference to Pakistan, he said that terrorist safe havens will not be tolerated.

Here are the highlights of joint statement issued by Secretary of State and India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

— is crucial to USA-Afghanistan strategy, back as a leader in the region



— Had a very open frank exchange with leaders in Islamabad yesterday, conveyed to Pak the expectations we have



— We want to work with in a positive way as we think this is in their interest in longer term



— Too many terror groups find safe haven in which is now threatening stability of the Pak govt



— Terrorist safe havens will not be tolerated

External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj:

— Told Secretary Tillerson that some of your friendly nations must have an embassy there in North Korea for any possible communication



— We also discussed the important contribution of Indians working in the USA on H1B visa



— India, USA, Afghanistan trilateral meeting to be held in December. Happy to inform that our defence and strategic relations have deepened after PM's visit



— President Trump's policy on terrorism can only succeed when takes action on terror groups



— Recent attacks in Afghanistan are proof that safe havens and supporters of terrorism are active. needs to act on this

The Secretary of State slammed Islamabad for sheltering 'too many terror groups', which are now threatening stability of the government.Tillerson arrived in last evening for his two-day visit to and will meet Prime Minister at his residence today.