Tillerson says India crucial for US-Afghan strategy, slams Pak for sheltering terrorists

A day after his visit to Pakistan, US
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
on Wednesday said that the US
and India
were natural allies. Addressing a joint press conference in New Delhi along with Minister of External Affairs of India
Sushma Swaraj, Tillerson said that India
was crucial to USA-Afghanistan strategy.
In an apparent reference to Pakistan, he said that terrorist safe havens will not be tolerated.
The US
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
slammed Islamabad for sheltering 'too many terror groups', which are now threatening stability of the Pakistan
government.
Here are the highlights of joint statement issued by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
— India
is crucial to USA-Afghanistan strategy, back India
as a leader in the region
— Had a very open frank exchange with Pakistan
leaders in Islamabad yesterday, conveyed to Pak the expectations we have
— We want to work with Pakistan
in a positive way as we think this is in their interest in longer term
— Too many terror groups find safe haven in Pakistan
which is now threatening stability of the Pak govt
— Terrorist safe havens will not be tolerated
External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj:
— Told Secretary Tillerson that some of your friendly nations must have an embassy there in North Korea for any possible communication
— We also discussed the important contribution of Indians working in the USA on H1B visa
— India, USA, Afghanistan trilateral meeting to be held in December. Happy to inform that our defence and strategic relations have deepened after PM's US
visit
— President Trump's policy on terrorism can only succeed when Pakistan
takes action on terror groups
— Recent attacks in Afghanistan are proof that safe havens and supporters of terrorism are active. Pakistan
needs to act on this
Tillerson arrived in India
last evening for his two-day visit to India
and will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi
at his residence today.
The US
Secretary of State's visit to India
is a part of his five-nation tour that includes Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Switzerland alongside.
Yesterday, the US
Secretary of State paid an unannounced visit to Baghdad, just hours after returning from a similar surprise visit to Afghanistan.
During his visit, he met Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, who accused the former of interfering in Iraqi affairs.
On Monday, while he slammed Pakistan, citing that there were a number of terror groups, which find safe havens in the country, Tillerson lauded India
for a "positive role in the process to achieve a peaceful and stable Afghanistan".
Tillerson, who was in Islamabad for a few hours on his inaugural trip to Pakistan
as Secretary of State, met with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and discussed the continued bilateral cooperation and partnership, expanding economic ties between the United States and Pakistan, and Pakistan's critical role in the region, said a US
Embassy press release.
The top US
official reiterated President Donald Trump's message that Pakistan
must increase its efforts to eradicate militants and terrorists
operating within the country.
