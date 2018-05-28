Time for comments on redrafting direct tax laws extended till Jun 15

The Income Department's Task Force has extended the date for sending suggestions or feedback on existing Income- Act, 1961 and drafting a new direct law till June 15.

In a statement, Surabhi Ahluwalia, Commissioner of Income Tax (Media & Technical Policy) and Official Spokesperson of Central Board of said that the term for sending suggestion and feedback has been extended by a period of three months.

Earlier, the department had asked for suggestions and feedback from stakeholders and general public to review the existing Income-Tax Act, 1961 and to draft a new direct tax law in consonance with economic needs of the country.

The feedback earlier had to be mailed to the department at rewriting-itact@gov.in by April 2, in the format provided on the departmental website www.incometaxindia.gov.in.