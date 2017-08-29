Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams deposits 2,780 kg gold with SBI

Tirumala Tirupati
Devasthanams (TTD), which manages one of the World's richest temples at Tirupathi, has deposited 2,780 kg of gold
with State Bank of India
(SBI) under Long Term Gold
Deposit Scheme (LTGDS) announced under the gold
monetisation scheme (GMS).
In the wake of GMS
announced by the Centre, TTD
has taken a decision to convert its gold
deposits under Short Term Gold
Deposit Scheme to LTGDS
in February 2017. In LTGDS, gold
deposits attract an annual interest rate of 2.5 per cent for a period of 12 years from the date of investment under GMS.
This 2,780 kg gold
deposit includes the gold
that was converted and refined into the pure gold
of 705 kg by Mumbai Mint in May 2017 on TTD's request.
Last year, TTD
has deposited 1,311 kg of pure gold
bars of 0.995 fineness with Punjab National Bank.
TTD
manages the Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati
and also in other cities like Chennai. The temple in Tirupati
is the richest Hindu temple in India.
The temple receives offerings from devotees in cash, jewellery, gold, silver, property deeds and demat share transfers.
"Gold
offerings are around one ton per year. For property deeds, [the] due procedure is followed by the concerned department to transfer the title. The temple also gets silver, diamond and other items," a TTD
official earlier said.
During 2017-18, TTD
expects to receive Rs 1,110 crore from capital funds (as kanuka
) from devotees and earn Rs 807 crore from interest on investments.
Other revenue streams include Special Entry Darshan, accommodation and Arjitha Seva tickets, which are expected to fetch a minimum of Rs 256 crore, Rs 124 crore and Rs 55 crore, respectively, in the current financial year.
Somnath Trust, which manages Somnath temple in Junagarh, Gujarat, had deposited around six kg of gold
in a public bank under GMS
in September last year.
The temple is thinking of maintaining LTGDS
account that would give 2.5 per cent annual interest. Earlier, the temple had kept gold
under GMS
for a medium term, earning 2.25 per cent a year.
