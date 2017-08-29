JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

First GST collection at Rs 92,283 cr exceeded estimates: Arun Jaitley
Business Standard

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams deposits 2,780 kg gold with SBI

Last year, TTD has deposited 1,311 kg of pure gold bars of 0.995 fineness with Punjab National Bank

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Tirumala temple in Tirupati. Photo: Wikipedia
Tirumala temple in Tirupati. Photo: Wikipedia

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages one of the World's richest temples at Tirupathi, has deposited 2,780 kg of gold with State Bank of India (SBI) under Long Term Gold Deposit Scheme (LTGDS) announced under the gold monetisation scheme (GMS).

In the wake of GMS announced by the Centre, TTD has taken a decision to convert its gold deposits under Short Term Gold Deposit Scheme to LTGDS in February 2017. In LTGDS, gold deposits attract an annual interest rate of 2.5 per cent for a period of 12 years from the date of investment under GMS.

This 2,780 kg gold deposit includes the gold that was converted and refined into the pure gold of 705 kg by Mumbai Mint in May 2017 on TTD's request.

Last year, TTD has deposited 1,311 kg of pure gold bars of 0.995 fineness with Punjab National Bank. 

TTD manages the Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati and also in other cities like Chennai. The temple in Tirupati is the richest Hindu temple in India.

The temple receives offerings from devotees in cash, jewellery, gold, silver, property deeds and demat share transfers.

"Gold offerings are around one ton per year. For property deeds, [the] due procedure is followed by the concerned department to transfer the title. The temple also gets silver, diamond and other items," a TTD official earlier said.

During 2017-18, TTD expects to receive Rs 1,110 crore from capital funds (as kanuka) from devotees and earn Rs 807 crore from interest on investments.

Other revenue streams include Special Entry Darshan, accommodation and Arjitha Seva tickets, which are expected to fetch a minimum of Rs 256 crore, Rs 124 crore and Rs 55 crore, respectively, in the current financial year.

Somnath Trust, which manages Somnath temple in Junagarh, Gujarat, had deposited around six kg of gold in a public bank under GMS in September last year.

Sanjiv S Patil, executive officer, Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust said that till now 50 kg of gold has been deposited under GMS and another 25-30 kgs of gold will be deposited after the new Board takes over.

The temple is thinking of maintaining LTGDS account that would give 2.5 per cent annual interest. Earlier, the temple had kept gold under GMS for a medium term, earning 2.25 per cent a year.
First Published: Tue, August 29 2017. 22:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements