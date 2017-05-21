Tirupur exporters eye expansion in Odisha, seek to invest in textile park

A delegation from the knitwear hub of has visited to assess investment opportunities in setting up garment manufacturing units in the state. The delegation also held discussion with government officials on the possibility of making investments in a new near Bhubaneswar.

The delegation, led by Exporters Association (TEA), visited Ramdaspur, where park is being set up and observed the facilities. It visited a 300-acre parcel of land that the state's industrial corporation has earmarked for industrial use, of which 70 acres has been allocated to the

The Central and state governments provide 60 per cent subsidy on building and common facilities under the (SITP), 25 per cent subsidy for new machinery, Rs 1 crore interest free working capital loan. The state government has stipulated a minimum wage Rs 220 for an eight-hour shift and has schemes to provide employment to new workers as well.

Export units from the tiny town of do business worth about Rs 35,000 crore every year.

T R Vijayakumar, General Secretary, Exporters Association said that ten companies can join hands to start a in state.

He further said the delegation had been to four places and analysed opportunities to set up skill training centres in government buildings and that trained workforce from can be brought to to employ them in the units.

He said more than 50,000 workers from have been already employed in