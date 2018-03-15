TN expects green energy corridor to expedite investment worth Rs 110 bn

The government is in talks with the central government to set up a dedicated Inter-State Green Energy Corridor to transmit the surplus wind energy to energy deficit states, to expedite the investments of around Rs 110 billion in renewable energy sector in the next three years. The net loss of the State discom TANGEDCO is expected to come down to Rs 29.75 billion in 2017-18, said the State Finance Minister O Panneerselvam in his budget speech on Thursday. The Energy Development Agency (TEDA) is expected to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of India's Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) in order to develop the green energy corridor. "This step is expected to expedite the investments to the tune of Rs 110 billion (Rs 11,000 crore) in the renewable energy sector over the next three years," he said. The state government is implementing a Green Energy Corridor Project with an aid of German government owned development bank KfW at an estimated cost of Rs 15.93 billion, of which Rs 7.25 billion has already been spent. The government has allocated Rs 2.58 bilion for the project for the next fiscal year. Besides, the Transmission System Improvement Project is being implemented at a cost of Rs 50.14 billion with the assistance of JICA for upgrading the transmission capacity in the State. With a 14.3 per cent share of India’s total wind and solar power generation in 2016-17, is the top state in terms of variable renewables market share and installed renewable energy capacity, according to a recent report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA). Of the 97 tetrawatt hours produced in the year, the state accounted for 13.9 tetrawatt hours. In terms of installed capacity, of the 30 Gw across as of March 2017, variable wind and solar power accounted for 9.6 Gw, or 32 per cent. Firm hydroelectricity added another 2.2 Gw or 7 per cent, nuclear 8 per cent and biomass and run of river three per cent.

As such, zero-emission capacity is 50 per cent of Tamil Nadu’s total, added the study. In another report, 'Electricity Sector Transformation in India - A Case Study of Tamil Nadu', published earlier this month, the institute forecast that 67 per cent of the installed capacity and 56 per cent of the generation in would be derived from zero-emission technologies. At present, it is 42 per cent of total installed power generation capacity and 18 per cent of generation, making it one of the top states globally, behind only a few provinces in China and Texas in the US.