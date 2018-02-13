Torrent Power, ReNew, Green Infra win big projects in fourth wind bidding

In the fourth bidding held by Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited, to award 2,000MW wind power projects, six players won by quoting large project size and moderate tariff. ReNew Power, Green Infra (now owned by Sembcorp India), Inox Wind and Torrent Power quoted the lowest tariff of Rs 2.44/unit. Adani Green Energy and Saudi Arabian Alfanar Energy quoted Rs 2.45/unit. As the bidding follows bucket fill method all the players would get the quoted project capacity. Torrent Power quoted the highest capacity of 499 MW followed by ReNew Power with 400MW.

Inox Wind got 200 MW, Green Infra 300 MW, Adani Green Energy and Alfanar got 250 MW and 300 MW, respectively.