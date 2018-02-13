Torrent Power, ReNew, Green Infra win big projects in fourth wind bidding

-
ALSO READGovt to auction 3 GW of wind power projects by the end of this fiscal Second auction of wind power projects: Tariff tumbles to Rs 3.42 a unit Wind power tariff plunges to record low of Rs 2.64 per unit Wind power projects' auction in Gujarat: Tariff tumbles to Rs 2.43 per unit India's wind power sector losing steam as capacity addition tapers off
-
In the fourth bidding held by Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited, SECI to award 2,000MW wind power projects, six players won by quoting large project size and moderate tariff. ReNew Power, Green Infra (now owned by Sembcorp India), Inox Wind and Torrent Power quoted the lowest tariff of Rs 2.44/unit. Adani Green Energy and Saudi Arabian Alfanar Energy quoted Rs 2.45/unit. As the bidding follows bucket fill method all the players would get the quoted project capacity. Torrent Power quoted the highest capacity of 499 MW followed by ReNew Power with 400MW.
Inox Wind got 200 MW, Green Infra 300 MW, Adani Green Energy and Alfanar got 250 MW and 300 MW, respectively.In earlier bidding held in Gujarat, lowest tariff received was Rs 2.43/unit. The current government has retired the feed-in-tariff regime in the wind sector to introduce more competition and bring down prices. Aiming at an ambitious target, the ministry of new and renewable energy plans to auction wind power projects every month. Till yet 3,000 MW of wind projects have been tendered including 1,000MW by Gujarat and balance by Centre.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU