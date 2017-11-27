Total GST collection for Nov at Rs 83,346 cr so far: FinMin

Total collection under GST for the month of November has been Rs 83,346 crore till 27th November, 2017, said Ministry of Finance.

9.59 million taxpayers have been registered under GST so far, of which 1.5 million are composition dealers who are required to file returns every quarter.

States have collected Rs 87,238 crores by way of in August, September, October & November 2017 (till 27th November).

By way of settlement, an amount of Rs 31,821 crore has been released to the states for the months of August, September & October 2017. Rs 13,882 crore is being released by way of settlement to all the states for the month of November 2017.

As per Goods and Services (Compensation to States) Act 2017, the states revenues are fully protected against any shortfall in GST collections. A compensation amount of Rs 10,806 crore has been released to all the states for July and August, 2017.