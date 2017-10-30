Track change at Rail Bhavan: Is Goyal simply reversing Prabhu's legacy?

On October 5, Rail Bhavan in Delhi hosted a meeting of newly minted Railway Minister Piyush Goyal with the who’s who of the Indian realty sector — including the Tata group, Shapoorji Pallonji, GMR, Essel Group and L&T. What followed was a sweeping change: the Railway Board cancelled tenders for 23 railway stations and changed the norms of the re-development policy to attract Rs 1 lakh crore worth of private investment. The October 5 meeting was probably a trailer to the Goyal era of brisk activity, a replica of his style of functioning in his previous post in the ...