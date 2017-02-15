TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Cabinet may award 31 oil blocks to 22 companies
Business Standard

Trade deficit narrows to $9.8 bn in January

Exports grew 4.3% to $22.12 bn while imports rose at highest pace in more than two years to $31.9 bn

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

Hope for exports: Is it real or imagined?

Merchandise exports grew in January for a fifth straight month, rising 4.32% as compared to the 5.7% rise in December.

After reaching a 21-month high in absolute terms in the previous month of December, exports registered $22.11 billion in January, according to data issued by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Wednesday

Total exports for the financial year up to January, the first ten months, touched $220 billion, a marginal 1% higher than the corresponding period in the previous year.

Petroleum, engineering, gems & jewellery and pharmaceuticals were the top contributors.

However, imports grew by 10.70%, the highest in more than two years. The figure for the previous month was $34.25 billion. Imports in January reached $31.95 billion mainly due to a uptick in crude oil prices. Import of petroleum and other crude products rose by more than 61%.

Overall trade deficit for the current fiscal stands at more than $86 billion.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Trade deficit narrows to $9.8 bn in January

Exports grew 4.3% to $22.12 bn while imports rose at highest pace in more than two years to $31.9 bn

Exports grew 4.3% to $22.12 bn while imports rose at highest pace in more than two years to $31.9 bn
Merchandise exports grew in January for a fifth straight month, rising 4.32% as compared to the 5.7% rise in December.

After reaching a 21-month high in absolute terms in the previous month of December, exports registered $22.11 billion in January, according to data issued by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Wednesday

Total exports for the financial year up to January, the first ten months, touched $220 billion, a marginal 1% higher than the corresponding period in the previous year.

Petroleum, engineering, gems & jewellery and pharmaceuticals were the top contributors.

However, imports grew by 10.70%, the highest in more than two years. The figure for the previous month was $34.25 billion. Imports in January reached $31.95 billion mainly due to a uptick in crude oil prices. Import of petroleum and other crude products rose by more than 61%.

Overall trade deficit for the current fiscal stands at more than $86 billion.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Trade deficit narrows to $9.8 bn in January

Exports grew 4.3% to $22.12 bn while imports rose at highest pace in more than two years to $31.9 bn

Merchandise exports grew in January for a fifth straight month, rising 4.32% as compared to the 5.7% rise in December.

After reaching a 21-month high in absolute terms in the previous month of December, exports registered $22.11 billion in January, according to data issued by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Wednesday

Total exports for the financial year up to January, the first ten months, touched $220 billion, a marginal 1% higher than the corresponding period in the previous year.

Petroleum, engineering, gems & jewellery and pharmaceuticals were the top contributors.

However, imports grew by 10.70%, the highest in more than two years. The figure for the previous month was $34.25 billion. Imports in January reached $31.95 billion mainly due to a uptick in crude oil prices. Import of petroleum and other crude products rose by more than 61%.

Overall trade deficit for the current fiscal stands at more than $86 billion.

image
Business Standard
177 22