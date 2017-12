Trade deficit narrowed to $13.83 billion from $14.02 billion in the previous month, government data showed on Friday.

However, on annual basis, trade deficit widened as compared to $13.40 billion in year-ago period.

Merchandise for November rose 30.55% from a year ago to $26.20 billion.

Goods last month were $40.02 billion, a gain of 19.61% from a year ago, data from the commerce and industry ministry showed.