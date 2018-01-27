Traders body calls for 'Delhi bandh' on February 2-3 against sealing drive

The Confederation of All India (CAIT) on Saturday slammed the Monitoring Committee over the sealing drive, saying it was behaving like a "dictator" and announced a 48-hour 'Delhi Trade Bandh' on February 2-3.

The CAIT also demanded the central government bring in a Bill in Parliament to protect Delhi trade and from the sealing drive, being carried out by BJP-led

"The bandh has been called by the CAIT. The have demanded the Union government bring a bill in the current session of Parliament to protect Delhi trade and from the onslaught of sealing," the traders' body said in a statement.

"On February 2-3, will take out a protest march and will hold 'dharna' in their respective markets.

Prior to this, the will 'gherao' Delhi MPs and MLAs and will submit their memorandum," it said.

The statement said that a memoranda would also be given to prominent leaders of all political parties.

Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, CAIT said the shutdown decision was taken at a meeting of Delhi held at the Constitution Club in the national capital, which was attended by leaders of about 500 trade associations of the city.

"The CAIT alleged that the Monitoring Committee (of the MCD) is behaving like a super administrative authority, least bothered about legality of any premises and more interested in sealing business establishments. Such an attitude of the Committee is not less than a dictator," informed Khandelwal.

The traders' body has sought intervention from the central government in the matter of sealing of business establishments in the national capital.

"This is a very sorry state of affairs and time has come for the central government to intervene in such affairs now. The CAIT delegation will meet the Home Minister, Minister of Urban Development and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in this regard besides taking the agitation further," the CAIT said.

On Tuesday, more than seven lakh across Delhi observed a shutdown to protest the sealing drive in the city and demanded the government should bring out an amnesty ordinance to protect

The sealing drive, according to the traders' body, was in violation of statutory provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.