Traders' body threatens to move court against Infosys on GSTN glitches

body CAIT, which has blamed Infosys for glitches in the GST Network, on Sunday said if no action is taken against the company, will have no other option left but to take "shelter of the of law".

In a statement, said GST portal has brought much harassment and mental agony to by its non-smooth functioning and has proved a major roadblock in success of a good taxation system like GST.

The body said that " has failed to understand why no action is being taken against Infosys and other companies who have taken the contract of GST portal at a huge cost of about Rs 1,400 crore".

Infosys has already denied the allegations as "completely inaccurate".

The Confederation of All India (CAIT) said that against its demand of enquiry, the Infosys has come out with "lame excuses" having a stereo type reply that portal is functioning well.

"...if no immediate action is taken against Infosys, will have no other alternative left but to take shelter of the of Law to intervene in the matter and while identifying the culprits award them suitable punishment for non performance and wastage of public money. No one will be allowed to run away with public money," said.

Earlier this month, the major in a statement had said: "Infosys is very proud to be associated with the prestigious GST project which is the largest tax project of its kind in the world. The system has already demonstrated success across several parameters".

Infosys, however, said a transformative large project has to deal with changes in both policy and stakeholder usability and some of these modifications have resulted in rapid changes to the system like its integration with Aadhaar and heterogeneous ecosystems.

"Given the complex nature of the project and rapid change management, there have been several stakeholder concerns that have also been raised. Some of our finest engineers are supporting the GSTN team as they work towards resolving these and serving all stakeholders," added.