Train derailments: Railway Board chief quits; Prabhu offers to resign

Two train derailments in a week prompted Chairman Ashok Mittal to put in his papers and Railway Minister to offer his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who asked him “to wait”.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the appointment of Ashwani Lohani, chairman and managing director of national carrier Air India, for the post of chairman. He is expected to take charge this week.

Taking full moral responsibility of recent accidents, Prabhu tweeted: “I am extremely pained by the unfortunate accidents, injuries to passengers and loss of precious lives.” He added that the Prime Minister had asked him to wait. Prabhu’s resignation offer comes at a time when reports are rife about an imminent Cabinet reshuffle.

On Wednesday early morning, a dumper hit the locomotive of the Kaifiyat Express, resulting in derailment of coaches near Auraiya in Many passengers received injuries and were shifted to nearby hospitals. travels between Azamgarh and Delhi.

The collision has impacted train operations on the Delhi-Howrah route.

On August 19, at least 20 passengers were killed and over 100 injured after 14 coaches of the Utkal Express derailed near in UP.

Officials said Lohani had been made chairman after bypassing a rule. A member has to serve as divisional railway manager (DRM) and general manager of a zone for being eligible for the post.

Lohani, a 1980-batch railway officer, has been DRM in Delhi but has not served as general manager.

“Since he could not become general manager, he moved to the Madhya Pradesh government,” said an official.

His name had been in reckoning for some time but Mittal had got an extension as chairman till 2018.