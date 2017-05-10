Trains without guards? Railways to acquire EoTT system worth Rs 100 cr

The will float global tenders worth over Rs 100 crore for acquiring sophisticated equipment to run 1000 trains without

The End of Telemetry (EoTT) equipment is used to establish between the locomotive driver and the last wagon of the to ensure that the is running with all coaches/wagons as a complete unit.

The equipment is designed to do the guard's job by giving indication to the loco driver in case of parting of coaches or wagons from the rear side of the

Each set of device is estimated to cost approximately Rs 10 lakh.

system comprises two units - one unit called (CDU) fitted on the locomotive and the other is sense and brake unit (SBU) fitted on the last coach or wagon of the

Both the units are fitted with radio transmitter which communicate with each other.

In case of a parting, the system is designed to indicate to the driver the parting of the and to apply brakes to the rear unit, thus averting collision of the rear portion with the front portion of the

Railways will acquire 1000 equipment to begin with for its container operations and later more such unit will be procured for all trains.

All goods trains on the proposed dedicated freight corridors will run with system.

"We will invite financial bids for acquiring 1,000 equipment in the first phase," said a senior Railway Ministry official involved with the project.

Railways had earlier undertaken the trial run of the system successfully.

The system in 1,000 trains is expected to be operational in the current fiscal.