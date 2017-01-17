Transitional GST hiccups for companies

Businesses face inventory, logistics, budgeting & working capital issues as they move to new regime

Gearing up for the goods and services tax rollout from July 1, companies and retailers face challenges including inventory planning, logistics, budgeting and working capital requirements as they transit to the new regime. Whether dealers build on the inventories or not depends on the rate of claims to be set under the GST regime. The GST Council on Monday broke a deadlock on contentious issues of administration over assessees, the right of coastal states to tax economic activities within 12 nautical miles (one nautical mile=1.8 km) and broadly agreed to roll out the goods and services ...

Dilasha Seth & Indivjal Dhasmana