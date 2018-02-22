Transparency International ranks India 81 in corruption perception index

has been ranked 81st in the global perception index for 2017, released by Transparency International, which named the country among the "worst offenders" in terms of graft and press freedom in the region. The index, which ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, placed at the 81st place. In the 2016 was in the 79th place among 176 countries. The index uses a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean. India's score in the latest ranking, however, remained unchanged at 40.

In 2015, the score was 38. further said, "in some countries across the region (Asia Pacific), journalists, activists, opposition leaders and even staff of or watchdog agencies are threatened, and in the worst cases, even murdered". "Philippines, and the are among the worst regional offenders in this respect. These countries score high for and have fewer press freedoms and higher numbers of deaths," it added. In the last six years, 15 journalists working on stories in these countries were murdered, as reported by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). In the latest ranking and were placed the highest, with scores of 89 and 88, respectively. On the other hand Syria, and were ranked lowest with scores of 14, 12 and 9, respectively. Meanwhile, with a score of 41 was ranked 77th on the list, while was placed at 96th with a score of 37 and was at the 135th place with a score of 29. Further analysis of the results indicates that countries with the least protection for press and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) also tend to have the worst rates of The analysis, which incorporates data from CPJ, showed that in the last six years, 9 out of 10 journalists were killed in countries that score 45 or less on the index. "No activist or should have to fear for their lives when speaking out against Given current crackdowns on both and the media worldwide, we need to do more to protect those who speak up," said.