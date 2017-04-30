TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Travel by Tejas Express from June: Mumbai-Goa train with premium features

The 20-coach Tejas Express will also have automatic doors and secured gangways for all coaches

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tejas Express
Tejas Express, a new service to be launched in June 2017 Photo: PTI

Soon, train passengers travelling between Mumbai and Goa may be spoilt for choice: cuisine curated by celebrity chefs, tea and coffee vending machines and individual LCD screens.
 
Railways will unveil a new premier train service between Mumbai and Goa in June with state-of-the-art facilities.


 
The 20-coach Tejas Express will also have automatic doors and secured gangways for all coaches, a first for the Indian Railways.
 
Currently, automatic doors are operational in Metro trains only, while gangways, corridors between coaches, are not closed from the sides.
 
After the Mumbai-Goa run, the Tejas service, which was promised in the budget, is likely to be pressed on the Delhi- Chandigarh route.
 
Since Tejas will be a new premier class train, there will be many facilities including tea and coffee vending machines, magazines and snack tables, said a senior Railway Ministry official.
 
There will also be water level indicators in bio-vacuum toilets, sensors equipped taps, and hand dryers.
 
Besides choicest cuisine curated by celebrity chefs, there will be wi-fi facilities and toilet engagement boards.
 
The train's interior colour scheme will match the exterior to give the passengers a feel of world class travel.
 
Tejas Express
Seats of Tejas Express coaches is equipped with LCD screens. Tejas Express, a new service, to be lanched by the Railways in June 2017 Photo: PTI
The LCD screens meant for entertainment purpose will also be used for disseminating passenger-related information and safety instructions, the official said.
 
Tejas coaches will also have integrated braille displays, digital destination boards, and electronic passenger reservation charts.
 
Catering service will be part of Tejas fares like Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains.
 
Comprising executive class and chair cars, Tejas coaches will be equipped with 22 new features, including fire and smoke detection and suppression systems and the improved aesthetics.
 
The aim is to provide comfort to passengers in the inter-city journeys, the official said. 

