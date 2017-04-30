Travel by Tejas Express from June: Mumbai-Goa train with premium features

The 20-coach Tejas Express will also have automatic doors and secured gangways for all coaches

Soon, train passengers travelling between Mumbai and Goa may be spoilt for choice: curated by celebrity chefs, and vending machines and individual LCD screens.



will unveil a new premier train service between Mumbai and Goa in June with state-of-the-art facilities.



The 20-coach will also have automatic doors and secured gangways for all coaches, a first for the Indian



Currently, automatic doors are operational in Metro trains only, while gangways, corridors between coaches, are not closed from the sides.



After the run, the Tejas service, which was promised in the budget, is likely to be pressed on the Delhi- Chandigarh route.



Since Tejas will be a new premier class train, there will be many facilities including and vending machines, magazines and snack tables, said a senior Railway Ministry official.



There will also be water level indicators in bio-vacuum toilets, sensors equipped taps, and hand dryers.



Besides choicest curated by celebrity chefs, there will be wi-fi facilities and toilet engagement boards.



The train's interior colour scheme will match the exterior to give the passengers a feel of world class travel.





Seats of coaches is equipped with LCD screens. Tejas Express, a new service, to be lanched by the in June 2017 Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India

Business Standard http://bsmedia.business-standard.com/_media/bs/wap/images/bs_logo_amp.png 177 22

The LCD screens meant for entertainment purpose will also be used for disseminating passenger-related information and safety instructions, the official said.Tejas coaches will also have integrated braille displays, digital destination boards, and electronic passenger reservation charts.Catering service will be part of Tejas fares like Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains.Comprising executive class and chair cars, Tejas coaches will be equipped with 22 new features, including fire and smoke detection and suppression systems and the improved aesthetics.The aim is to provide comfort to passengers in the inter-city journeys, the official said.