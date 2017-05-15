Trinamool's Amit Mitra may skip Arun Jaitley's GST meeting

Amit Mitra had skipped the last meeting on GST too, and had wanted rollout of the tax to be deferred due to the impact of demonetisation

West Bengal's finance minister, Amit Mitra, may skip the meeting called by union finance minister in New Delhi on May 18, on grounds of ill health.

"I had viral fever and till recently was barely able to speak because of a sore throat. If my health permits, I will attend the meeting", Mitra said here on the sidelines of a meeting with industry officials.

However, he added that although he may not be physically present to attend the meeting, government officials involved in the rollout will take forward the agenda.

His statement comes at a time when the centre-state relations have been detoriating at a fast pace after the state's chief minister, went vocal against

Mitra had skipped the last meeting on too.

In wake of demonetisation, Mitra had opined that the needs to be deferred.

" has been a disruption and the nation needs to be given some time before another disruption (GST) strikes", Mitra said in an earlier instance.

Asked about the various tax rates the Centre has brought in recently under the regime, Mitra declined to comment.

In the meantime, the West Bengal government has already started laying the ground for its annual business summit.

The government is now trying to convince the investors and industrialists from the state to speak publicly about their investment and why they prefer West Bengal as an investment destination. Mitra hopes this strategy will help the government to attract investors.

The government is also considering forming different committees which includes industry officials which can push industrialisation in West Bengal.