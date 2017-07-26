Truckers counter govt claim, say lower volumes, not GST, cut travel time

The reduction in travel time for may well be a function of volume instead of the introduction of goods and service tax. During the first fortnight of the roll-out, 40 per cent of the truck fleet was virtually non-operational and the entire fleet was under-utilised, resulting in a significantly lower traffic, as untaxed and non-complaint cargo booking came to a grinding halt.

According to a recent report by the Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT), cargo offering from agri-items, fruits and vegetables dropped by 25-30 per cent this month.

A document prepared by the road transport ministry on the impact of on logistics sector, however, claimed cover at least 30 per cent more distance every day post roll-out. A typical truck spends 20 per cent of its run time at interstate check posts. On an average, a truck in India runs an annual distance of 60,000 km as against 200,000 km in the West, which results in substantial increase in freight cost, the booklet added.

The report said, in the first fortnight of July (first 15 days post-GST), the inter-state highways without border check post and without National E-waybill digital transit pass system in place, to check cargo above Rs 50,000 vehicles at random, were missing and the traffic moved faster by about 11-40 per cent, depending on inter-state trunk routes.

also said that the total transit time --- booking of cargo and ultimate delivery -- was no way near 30 per cent efficiency as claimed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

IFTRT, however, said that even though the were traveling faster but they were forced to wait for return load for four to five days as against normally one to two days. In the last one week, the situation has taken u-turn and the illegal untaxed consignments are moving with impunity on intra-state and inter-state route.

Situation shall remain fluid till National E-waybill digital transit pass system or superior alternative is not put into place, the transport research body said.

The ministry booklet mentions that the end of border checkposts across states, reduction in congestion on highways and logistics firms avoiding wasteful expenditure on tax compliance and deposit of inter-state sales tax would reduce the logistics cost by 10-12 per cent.