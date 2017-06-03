Trump's ignorance can hasten reforms of India's coal & energy sectors

It is facile to say that US President is misinformed about the sector. He is usually, on so many issues. Yet his misinformed diatribe could help push the Indian government to bring in deeper and faster reforms in the energy sector and especially in coal.

As the USA’s own Energy Information Administration has noted “Along with its pledge for deeper economic reforms, the (NDA) administration is supporting several energy reforms such as reducing petroleum product subsidies, reforming natural gas pricing policy, reducing transmission and distribution losses and theft, alleviating regulatory burdens, and providing fiscal incentives to attract energy supply investment and to reduce infrastructure constraints”.

Through these reforms “The (India) government seeks to balance the country's growing need for with environmental concerns from the use of coal to produce electricity…(though) The country has the second-largest population in the world, at nearly 1.3 billion people in 2014, growing about 1.4 per cent each year since 2004…At the same time, India's per capita is one-third of the global average”.

In other words, India is not paying lip service to move to renewable energy. It is for instance, not “contingent on receiving billions and billions and billions of dollars in foreign aid from developed countries” as Trump has said.



Instead, the successive Indian governments have suo moto, begun to channelise the rising energy demand from fossil fuels based on their own understanding of the risks involved in securing energy security.The new challenge held out by the US government has made this quest, suddenly, very critical.

It is important to make this distinction, since the US President has posted an ingenious argument. “India will be allowed to double its coal production by 2020. Think of it: India can double their coal production. We’re supposed to get rid of ours”.