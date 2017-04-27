Trump announces one of the biggest tax cuts in US history: Key highlights

The new tax proposal proposes to bring down the corporate tax from the current 35 per cent to 15%

The Trump administration today announced what it claimed to be "one of the biggest cuts in American history", through drastically reducing rates both in the business and individual categories, fulfilling one of its major promises.



Here is everything you should know



at 15%

The new proposal proposes to bring down the from the current 35 per cent to 15 per cent, significantly lower rates, and eliminate several rates like the death



This would "unlock" the US economy, give a big boost to businesses, create and bring trillions of dollars stacked overseas by its companies, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters at a joint conference with the National Economic Director Gary Cohen.



"This reform package is about economic growth and creating jobs," Cohen said as he and Mnuchin outlined the growth of the cuts announced by the Trump administration.



bracket details

For individuals, the Trump administration proposes to reduce the existing seven brackets to three brackets of 10 per cent, 25 per cent and 35 per cent; doubling the standard deduction and provide relief for families with child and dependent care expenses.



It simplifies to eliminate targeted breaks that mainly benefit the wealthiest taxpayers, protects the home ownership and charitable gift deductions, repeals the Alternative Minimum Tax, repeal the death and repeals the 3.8 per cent Obamacare that hits small businesses and investment income.



There is also a territorial tax



In addition to a flat 15 per cent business rate, the Trump administration proposed territorial system to level the playing field for American companies, one-time on trillions of dollars held overseas and eliminate breaks for special interests.



Married couple won't pay on first $24,000 of income they earn

"We are going to double the standard deduction, so that a married couple won't pay any taxes on the first USD 24,000 of income they earn. So, in essence, we are creating a zero rate for the first USD 24,000 that a couple earns," Gary said.



"The larger standard deduction also leads to simplification because far fewer taxpayers will need to itemise, which means their form can go back to that one simple page that I talked about earlier. Families in this country will also benefit from relief to help them with child and dependent care expenses," he said.



Mnuchin said the objective is to make US businesses the most competitive in the world.



"Right now we have a 35 per cent corporate rate on worldwide income in deferral. It is perhaps the most complicated and uncompetitive business rate in the world. Not a surprise that companies leave trillions of dollars offshore," he said.



"Under the Trump plan, we will have a massive cut for businesses and massive reform in simplification. As the president (Donald Trump) said during the campaign, we will lower the business rate to 15 per cent; we will make it a territorial system; we will have a one-time on overseas profits, which will bring back trillions of dollars that are offshore to be invested here in the US, to purchase capital and to create jobs," Mnuchin said.



Asserting that the president is determined to unleash economic growth for businesses, the treasury secretary said this is not just about large corporations.



Small and medium-size businesses will be eligible for the business rate as well, Mnuchin added.





No border-adjustment tax

Trump's proposal will not include a controversial "border-adjustment" on imports that was in earlier proposals floated by Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives as a way to offset revenue losses resulting from cuts.

Trump also may cap the individual top rate at 33 percent, repeal the estate and alternative minimum taxes and cut taxes for the middle class, analysts said.

Whether Trump will include provisions that could attract Democratic votes, such as a proposal to fund infrastructure spending or a child-care credit as proposed by his daughter Ivanka, is still the subject of speculation.

Agencies