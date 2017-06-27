Trump-Modi joint statement strongly affirms US-India security ties

Despite apprehensions, Trump ticked all the boxes regarding Pakistan and China

Despite apprehensions, Trump ticked all the boxes regarding Pakistan and China

Leading into Monday’s meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, both sides had conspicuously pitched expectations low, portraying it as a “getting-to-know-each-other” summit. Surprising many, the joint statement, issued by New Delhi and Washington after one-on-one and delegation level talks, turned out to be an assertive endorsement of shared security interests and an expanding strategic partnership. Whether on cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, on combating Pakistan-backed terrorism, regional issues like Afghanistan and North ...

Ajai Shukla