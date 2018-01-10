Trump to attend Davos World Economic Forum, may meet Modi on 22 January

-
US President Donald Trump will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos later this month, opening up a distinct possibility of a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This would be for the first time in 18 years that a US president would be addressing the World Economic Forum which is an annual gathering of global economic leaders. "The president welcomes opportunities to advance his 'America First' agenda with world leaders," said White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders. "At this year's World Economic Forum, the president looks forward to promoting his policies to strengthen American businesses, American industries, and American workers," she said. This would be the first time since 1997 that an Indian prime minister will attend the Davos summit. The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2018 will take place this month in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, under the theme 'Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World'. Modi will travel to Switzerland on January 22 on a two- day visit during which he will deliver the keynote address at the plenary session of the WEF. The large Indian presence will include six Union ministers, two chief ministers, several top government officials and around 100 CEOs (chief executive officers), according to reports. Modi and Trump met twice last year — in Washington DC and in Manila at the Asean meet.
