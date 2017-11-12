Trump to press Modi on F-16 fighter contract in Manila

On Monday, when they meet in Manila, President Donald Trump plans to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to move quickly on finalising the selection of a single-engine fighter for the Indian Air Force (IAF), say US defence industry sources. While the Modi-Trump meeting has not yet been announced, India's foreign ministry said on Friday that it is "in the process of being finalised". However, Trump's talking points for the meeting include following up on US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to New Delhi last month, when he announced Washington would ...