Trump wants merit-based immigration to US: Who will it impact and how

In the wake of the New York truck attack that left eight people dead, US President has called for tougher "merit-based" immigration measures and for doing away with the diversity visa programme. ( Read more here

Trump said the attacker Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, who ploughed a pickup truck down a crowded bike path near the World Trade Centre killing eight people and injuring 11 others in an ISIS-inspired plot, was allowed to enter the US on a State Department programme known as the " Programme".

"We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter)," Trump tweeted.

What does the present immigration system look like and who would be affected by a move to a merit-based one?

Currently, the US follows what is called the "family-based immigration" policy, which critics call "chain migration", according to the Voice of America (VoA). The present system is based on sponsorship and an American citizen or holder is allowed to sponsor relatives hailing from his or her home country to move to the US, explains VoA.

In the case of spouses and minor children, who qualify as immediate relatives, they do not need to wait for a visa number, the report adds. Further, there's no quota for these relatives and an American citizen can simply file a petition.

However, the report adds, in the case of brothers, sisters, and adult children, the process can be long and difficult.

In fact, according to the US Department of Homeland Security , in 2015, close to 65 per cent of people who were granted lawful permanent resident status petitioned for a family-based visa. On the other hand, for the same period, only 14 per cent of new immigrants were admitted into the US through employment or skills-based petition.

If Trump does away with the current system, it will be the families of immigrants who will be affected the most.

Some Indians may benefit







(Read how Indians might benefit from the Trump-endorsed RAISE Act) In August, Trump had announced his support for a legislation that would cut in half the number of legal immigrants allowed into the US while moving to a "merit-based" system favouring English-speaking skilled workers for residency cards.

As reported earlier, if passed by the Congress and signed into law, the legislation, titled the Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment (RAISE) Act, could benefit highly-educated and technology professionals from countries like India.

The RAISE Act would scrap the current lottery system to get into the US and instead institute a points-based system for earning a Factors that would be taken into account include English language skills, education, high-paying job offers, and age.

"The RAISE Act will reduce poverty, increase wages, and save taxpayers billions and billions of dollars. It will do this by changing the way the US issues Green Cards to nationals from other countries. Green Cards provide permanent residency, work authorisation, and fast track to citizenship," Trump had said at a White House event to announce his support for the RAISE Act.

Further, Trump had said that the Act would end and replace the low-skilled system with a new points-based system for receiving a

This competitive application process would favour applicants who can speak English, financially support themselves and their families, and demonstrate skills that will contribute to our economy, he had said, adding that the RAISE Act would prevent new migrants and new immigrants from collecting welfare, and protect US workers from being displaced.

"That's a very big thing. They're not going to come in and just immediately go and collect welfare. That doesn't happen under the RAISE Act. They can't do that. Crucially, the reforms in the RAISE Act will give American workers a pay raise by reducing unskilled immigration," Trump had said.