Turkey President Erdogan supports permanent UNSC seat for India

Erdogan was speaking at the JMI University where he was awarded a Doctor of Letters degree

Turkish President on Monday called for reforms in the United Nations Security Council as he supported India's bid for a permanent seat in the exclusive body.



"India, with a population of 1.3 billion is not a part of the Over 1.7 billion people live in the Islamic world but they too are not a part of the This is not a healthy sign," said here.



The Turkish leader said one cannot expect the UN Security Council to dispense justice without more representation. The membership in the body should be on a rotational basis with 20 to 30 countries holding the mantle at a time, he said.



Erdogan, who is on a two-day visit to India, was speaking at the Millia Islamia University where he was awarded a Doctor of Letters degree.

Press Trust of India