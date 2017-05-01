Turkey President Erdogan supports permanent UNSC seat for India

-
ALSO READTurkey to naturalise Syrian, Iraqi migrants: Recep Tayyip Erdogan 'No' supporters protest Turkey vote granting President Erdogan extra powers Erdogan's bid for sweeping power set for vote today Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses West of backing IS, breaking promises in Syria 'Yes' camp ahead in Turkey poll on Erdogan powers
-
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday called for reforms in the United Nations Security Council as he supported India's bid for a permanent seat in the exclusive body.
"India, with a population of 1.3 billion is not a part of the UNSC. Over 1.7 billion people live in the Islamic world but they too are not a part of the UNSC. This is not a healthy sign," Erdogan said here.
The Turkish leader said one cannot expect the UN Security Council to dispense justice without more representation. The membership in the body should be on a rotational basis with 20 to 30 countries holding the mantle at a time, he said.
Erdogan, who is on a two-day visit to India, was speaking at the Jamia Millia Islamia University where he was awarded a Doctor of Letters degree.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU