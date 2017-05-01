TRENDING ON BS
Turkey President Erdogan supports permanent UNSC seat for India

Erdogan was speaking at the JMI University where he was awarded a Doctor of Letters degree

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

rime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after their joint statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Photo: PTI

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday called for reforms in the United Nations Security Council as he supported India's bid for a permanent seat in the exclusive body.

"India, with a population of 1.3 billion is not a part of the UNSC. Over 1.7 billion people live in the Islamic world but they too are not a part of the UNSC. This is not a healthy sign," Erdogan said here.



The Turkish leader said one cannot expect the UN Security Council to dispense justice without more representation. The membership in the body should be on a rotational basis with 20 to 30 countries holding the mantle at a time, he said.

Erdogan, who is on a two-day visit to India, was speaking at the Jamia Millia Islamia University where he was awarded a Doctor of Letters degree.

