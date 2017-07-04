TRENDING ON BS
GST: Filing maze awaits assesses
Twitter records over 1 mn conversations on GST between June 30 and July 2

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Twitter recorded over one million conversations on the goods and services tax between June 30 and July 2 — reflecting the sentiment of the nation on what is being billed as the largest tax reform since Independence.

From #GSTIndia to #GSTForCommonMan, people took to Twitter to express their opinions about the GST.

India ushered in the GST regime on the intervening night of June 30 and July 1.  A four-tier tax slab — 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent — has been decided. People have also been posting pictures on various social media platforms of receipts issued in grocery stores or eateries showing tax deductions as GST, instead of VAT/service tax earlier.

"Conversations around the launch of the GST exemplify Twitter as the best place for people to connect with what’s happening in India and around the world and express their opinions,” Twitter India Head of Public Policy and Government Mahima Kaul said.


