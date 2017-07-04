Twitter records over 1 mn conversations on GST between June 30 and July 2

recorded over one million conversations on the between June 30 and July 2 — reflecting the sentiment of the nation on what is being billed as the largest tax reform since Independence.

From #GSTIndia to #GSTForCommonMan, people took to to express their opinions about the

India ushered in the regime on the intervening night of June 30 and July 1. A four-tier tax slab — 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent — has been decided. People have also been posting pictures on various social media platforms of receipts issued in grocery stores or eateries showing tax deductions as GST, instead of VAT/service tax earlier.

"Conversations around the launch of the exemplify as the best place for people to connect with what’s happening in India and around the world and express their opinions,” India Head of Public Policy and Government Mahima Kaul said.

