Two days before budget, tax officers face off with the govt

It is pretty difficult to recall when any group of top officers of the central came to office sporting black bands. Its even more impossible to recall any episode where service issues made officers don those bands.

On Monday, officers of the Indian Revenue Service Association (Customs and Central Excise) made a smart choice in terms of date to show their displeasure. It is just 48 hours to the and this is the time when the ministry is stretched to the maximum, so there is room to make your point. It is a demonstration of the deep fissures that have broken out in the administrative framework at the centre that a step that only junior officers and support staff could conceive have found traction at such senior levels.

The displeasure is more than just one involving the launch of Goods and Services Tax. It is about the internecine sniping at each other among the cadres of officers as a follow through of large changes in administrative roles happening at the central government.

Incidentally, in the current dispute the officers are protesting against alleged usurpation of their turf against the state sales tax commissioners. The latter are drawn from the Indian Administrative Service. Between them, the and (including both direct and indirect tax) form the largest component of top officers at the centre and at the states.

There is a similar disquiet, again about change of roles in the railway ministry and the finance ministry. As a separate railway has been abolished by the union cabinet, the role of several railway services, particularly that of Indian Railway Accounts Service has got clipped.

Differences in perceived rank and pay among the central services including and IRAS compared with the has always been a sore point. Among the secretary level appointments at the central government, the percentage of non- officers posted is thin. In 2016, the for the first time posted 14 non- officers to joint secretary level posts. Joint secretaries are heads of the functional departments of most ministries and rank only after the secretary in terms of importance. In terms of annual vacancies, these numbers are still small, though. The appoints about 90 officers to the rank of joint secretary each year.

Last year, there was a furore when the Seventh Pay Commission in a split verdict, suggested removing some of these anomalies by letting the non- officers get more traction in administration. But Sanjay Bhoosreddy, secretary of the Officers Association, claimed this is impractical. "Can you envisage a situation in any mature democracy where the policy is made and administered by the same group of men? Can the police force be responsible for running law and order and also decide the law?” Countering him Anup Srivastava, president of (indirect tax) Officers Association says roll out can be successful only "when execution is in the hand of specialists and experts and not in the hands of generalists"( read IAS).

The latter claim much of the expected trouble in administering service tax post implementation could have been anticipated if they had been allowed a larger say role in the decision making body, the Council, instead of the officers. This is the same grouse that direct tax officers made last year in collection of tax arrears when finance minister publicly ticked them off. Concerns on the same line are brewing in the railway ministry too.