Two more temples from Gujarat deposit under gold monetisation scheme

Two more temples from Gujarat have joined gold monetisation scheme (GMS) by a small beginning taking the total gold deposited in the GMS launched in November 2015 to around 6 tons.
Earlier, Shree Somnath Trust, near Junagadh, had deposited a small quantity of gold under GMS with the Dena Bank and the gold was refined by the Gujarat Gold Center, one of the oldest gold refineries in the state based in Ahmedabad.
In January end, Ambaji temple's Shri Arasuri Ambaji Mata Devasthan Trust, in north Gujarat near the state border, deposited 6.3 kilo gold with Dena bank through Gujarat Gold Center. This marks the first incidence of a private refinery route used to deposit gold under GMS. While the quantity is much lower, sources close to temple said that they were testing the mechanism. "More deposits will be made in near future," the source said. Temple is said to have another 100-kilo gold which can be deposited.
Anil Kansara, director, Gujarat Gold centre said that they had issued 995 purity certificate for the gold deposited as per Reserve Bank of India requirement and they are also talking to other temples in the state to see more gold deposited under GMS.
"We are also getting several inquiries from individuals who have gold bars and wants them to deposit under GMS but banks seem to be going slow till they clear procedural issues."
Both the temples in Gujarat have put deposits under medium term for 7 years with an annual interest of 2.25 per cent.
In past, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam had deposited 1.31 tons gold with 1.75 per cent interest with Punjab National Bank for three years. later Mumbai's Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust had deposited initial deposit of 44 kg and had another lot of 160 kg.
Banking sources said that so far gold mobilised under GMS has reached around 6 tons, of which over 40 per cent is said to be with the State Bank of India. Under the old 2000 GMS, 6-7 tons of gold is still to be matured which is most likely to be renewed under the new scheme but fresh gold has also come. "of the gold deposited under GMS large share is of temples."
World Gold Council had estimated that 23,000-24,000 tons of gold is lying with Indian households which does not include temple gold. Independent estimate shows that gold with temple could be between 3,000-4,000 tons across the country.
