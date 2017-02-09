Two more temples from Gujarat deposit under gold monetisation scheme

Two more from have joined monetisation scheme (GMS) by a small beginning taking the total deposited in the launched in November 2015 to around 6 tons.



The progress is slow but experts say that the scheme needs to be given some time before it picks up. Till now more than four have deposited under this scheme.

Earlier, Shree Somnath Trust, near Junagadh, had deposited a small quantity of under with the Dena Bank and the was refined by the Center, one of the oldest refineries in the state based in Ahmedabad.

In January end, Ambaji temple's Shri Arasuri Ambaji Mata Devasthan Trust, in north near the state border, deposited 6.3 kilo with Dena bank through Center. This marks the first incidence of a private refinery route used to under While the quantity is much lower, sources close to temple said that they were testing the mechanism. "More deposits will be made in near future," the source said. Temple is said to have another 100-kilo which can be deposited.

Anil Kansara, director, centre said that they had issued 995 purity certificate for the deposited as per Reserve Bank of India requirement and they are also talking to other in the state to see more deposited under

"We are also getting several inquiries from individuals who have bars and wants them to under but banks seem to be going slow till they clear procedural issues."

Both the in have put deposits under medium term for 7 years with an annual of 2.25 per cent.

In past, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam had deposited 1.31 tons with 1.75 per cent with Punjab National Bank for three years. later Mumbai's Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust had deposited initial of 44 kg and had another lot of 160 kg.

Banking sources said that so far mobilised under has reached around 6 tons, of which over 40 per cent is said to be with the Under the old 2000 GMS, 6-7 tons of is still to be matured which is most likely to be renewed under the new scheme but fresh has also come. "of the deposited under large share is of "

World Council had estimated that 23,000-24,000 tons of is lying with Indian households which does not include temple Independent estimate shows that with temple could be between 3,000-4,000 tons across the country.