UAE-based BLF group seeks investment of Rs 100 bn in Andhra Pradesh

The UAE-based (BLF) has sought investments of up to Rs 100 billion in Andhra Pradesh with the partnership of the state government to spur growth in avenues such as food park.

The BLF and m.e. (ITEC) signed two separate Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the (APEDB).

The MoUs were signed last week in Hyderabad in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has secured investments of over $12.52 billion.

The BLF is a joint initiative by the Ministry of Economy, Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Indian Consulate in Dubai to boost cross-border

"We are looking at a sizeable project that could require of up to Rs 100 billion in which the state government would be a possible partner. We are looking at a possible food park, a medical city, large infrastructure project, among other avenues," Dr Ram Buxani, President, BLF, said.

The ITEC, represented by its Director General Sripriyaa Kumaria, has signed an MoU with the APEDB to provide employment to 1,000 skilled people from Andhra Pradesh in the by engaging with the UAE's employers and help boost two-way between Andhra Pradesh and the

The BLF recently led a 10-member delegation to the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh to explore new opportunities in partnership with the state government in key economic sectors, including health, education, manufacturing food services, information technology and infrastructure.

The delegation, mostly comprising NRI investors and businessmen, met Naidu and discussed ways to facilitate from the to Andhra Pradesh. The move is part of the annual mega business conference India- Partnership Summit that was launched last year. Its second edition will be held from October 30-31, 2018.

"I am pleased to announce the signing of two important MoUs with that will form the basis of our future cooperation and continuous engagement to boost investment," Buxani said.

The signing of MoUs comes weeks after the signed a $4.62 billion agreement with Emirates Airline to develop a large maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility.

In October 2017, Naidu witnessed the signing of two MoUs with as many business groups which collectively committed to invest $7.5 billion in the state.

Chairman of ITEC, Shri Sudesh Agarwal assured that ITEC would engage with the large investor groups to invest in high-growth areas and expressed hope to bring other major states in India under a similar process.

Lulu Group, a retail group based in the UAE, is developing a hotel and a convention centre with a total outlay of $400 million in the state. The collective value of these four projects exceeds $12.52 billion.