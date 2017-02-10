UBI scheme should have a cut off income, says Kaushik Basu

The Universal Basic Income (UBI) should have a cut off income and people should be encouraged to give it up voluntarily, former Chief Economist has said.

"The Universal Basic Income should give a cut off income & ask ones above it to voluntarily forego it. That'll also be a civics lesson," Basu, who is currently Professor of Economics at Cornell University, said in a tweet.

The for 2016-17 made a strong pitch for implementing UBI, that stipulates a certain income for the poor, as an alternative to various social welfare schemes in a bid to reduce poverty.

" is a powerful idea whose time, even if not ripe for implementation, is ripe for serious discussion," the had said.

The Survey had estimated that a that reduces poverty to 0.5% would cost 4-5% of GDP, assuming that those in the top 25% income bracket are not part of the loop.