UDAN to improve regional connectivity, boost development: Munde

Rural Development Minister Pankaja Munde on Thursday said the Nanded- flight services will give a boost to tourism and development in the Marathawada region.



Prime Minister on Thursday inaugurated the maiden Shimla- flight under a scheme to boost regional air connectivity.



He also simultaneously flagged off the regional connectivity scheme (RCS) flights on Kadapa- and Nanded- sectors through video-conferencing.



With the RCS scheme, also called or "Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik", the aims at connecting 45 unserved and under-served airports and make flying affordable by capping fares at Rs 2,500 per seat/ hour.



The prime minister has fulfilled the aspirations of the common man to use air services, Munde said at the Guru Govind Singhji airport in Nanded.



"Due to cheap air tickets, the common man will be able to use the services. To give a boost to development of the region, good connectivity is important," she said.



"The flight services will not only boost development of the region but also encourage tourism," Munde said.



She also said that the prime minister has provided adequate funds for the railway infrastructure related work in Beed district.



State Labour Minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar, MLA D P Sawant, Member of Parliament from Nanded and state Congress president Ashok Chavan were prominent among those present at the function.



Nanded is a prominent town in region. It also has one of the five 'takhts' (throne or a seat of authority) of Sikhism.

