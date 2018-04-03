UIDAI unfurls beta version of Virtual ID; can be used in place of Aadhaar

The UIDAI has unveiled the beta version of the much-awaited ' ID', and promised that service providers will "soon" start accepting the same in lieu of number.

In the beta form, users can generate their ID and use it to update address in online for the time being, according to UIDAI which announced the ID concept earlier this year to address privacy concerns.

Put simply, the new feature will allow holders to quote their ID (VID) number without actually disclosing the 12-digit number for authentication or verification purposes.

"...Soon, service providers will start accepting VID in place of number. For now, you can use this for update in your Aadhaar," the Unique Identification Authority of (UIDAI) said in a recent tweet.



UIDAI launches ID.

The tweet urges the users to generate their VIDs and gives a link of website for the same.

In January this year, UIDAI announced plans to introduce ID' feature which an Aadhaar-card holder can generate from its website and give for various purposes, including SIM verification, instead of sharing the actual 12-digit biometric ID.

The VID, which is a random 16-digit number mapped to a person's number, together with of the user would give any authorised agency like a mobile company, limited details such as name, address and photograph, which are enough for any verification. The VID effectively gives the users, the option of not sharing number at the time of authentication.

UIDAI had stated that it will be compulsory for all agencies that undertake authentication to accept the ID from their users from June 1, 2018.

The launch of VID comes at a time when the Constitution bench of the is hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the Act and the use of biometric identifier in various and non- services.

UIDAI last month made a presentation in the apex court to defend the government's ambitious scheme.