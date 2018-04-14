Ujjwala Yojana: Dharmendra Pradhan launches LPG scheme for BPL in Telangana

Union petroleum minister launched scheme for below poverty line families on Saturday.

"Today on the auspicious occasion of Babasaheb Ambedkar's (BR Ambedkar) birthday Prime Minister Modi's welfare programme (PMUY) has been launched in Telangana," said Pradhan while inaugurating the scheme on the 127th birth anniversary of iconic Dalit leader BR Ambedkar.

Pradhan also said by the next year-end, over 2 million new will be provided in the state.

He also announced that beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Housing for the rural poor) and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (food scheme) will also be covered under the

Earlier in the day, he launched in Telangana's Suryapet district.