Ujjwala Yojana: Dharmendra Pradhan launches LPG scheme for BPL in Telangana

Pradhan also said by the next year-end, over 2 million new gas connections will be provided in the state

ANI  |  Hyderabad 

Representative image

Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched LPG connections scheme for below poverty line families on Saturday.

"Today on the auspicious occasion of Babasaheb Ambedkar's (BR Ambedkar) birthday Prime Minister Modi's welfare programme Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) has been launched in Telangana," said Pradhan while inaugurating the scheme on the 127th birth anniversary of iconic Dalit leader BR Ambedkar.

Pradhan also said by the next year-end, over 2 million new gas connections will be provided in the state.

He also announced that beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Housing for the rural poor) and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (food scheme) will also be covered under the PMUY.

Earlier in the day, he launched PMUY in Telangana's Suryapet district.
First Published: Sat, April 14 2018. 18:44 IST

