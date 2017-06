During a lecture he was delivering on Monday at IIT Delhi, Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian was asked by a student why alcohol and real estate were not brought under the ambit of the goods and services tax (GST). He responded by saying that if it were done both subjects would become "clean". Subramanian, who has earlier spoken in favour of bringing alcohol and real estate under GST, termed the decision a “political” move. The lecture was part of a seven-day course on the Indian economy that Subramanian is taking at the premier institute.