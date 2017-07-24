Unclear about GST? Govt to launch mobile vans to educate traders in Delhi

The Monday flagged off six mobile vans that will go across city markets to raise awareness on the Goods and Services (GST) and address concerns of traders regarding the new regime.



The ' awareness mobile vans' were flagged off by Minister Manish Sisodia from the Secretariat here and have senior officials of the trade and taxes department on board.



These vans would run through different markets across the city for around 15 days and the officials would address the issues raised by traders.Sisodia, who is also the deputy chief minister, said traders can also give their suggestions pertaining to the system which he would them up during the council meeting.Sisodia said he would review the facility with the department's officers after two days.Earlier this month, Sisodia had said the would set up help desks in small markets to help the traders.On June 30, a day before the GST's implementation, Sisodia had said that might end up in a "huge mess" if concerns over the new regime were not resolved in time.