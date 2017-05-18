Under GST, 81% items to be taxed at below 18% rate slabs: Revenue Secretary

On day one of its crucial meeting in Srinagar, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has decided on rates for all 1,211 items barring six. 81% items to be taxed at below 18% GST rate slabs, said Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhi

FM Arun said the council approved seven rules of GST and that remaining two rules relating to transition and return are being vetted by a legal committee.

GST Council will tomorrow discuss rates on services and may meet one more time if tax for all items are not decided by then, he further added.