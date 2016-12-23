Unease prevails at Assam's tea gardens despite going cashless

Fifth of a six-part series looks at demonetisation effect on Assam's tea gardens after five weeks

Like most businesses in India, Assam’s 850-odd tea gardens were not spared the agony of demonetisation. It came as a rude shock, compelling the age-old tea industry in the state, amongst the largest in the country, to change overnight. To be sure, cash is predominantly used in the tea gardens — to pay wages, transact business etc. The problem is even more acute because tea gardens have a weekly and fortnightly payment cycle. So cash is perennially in demand. With the ban on high-value notes, tea gardens, both big and small, had to act swiftly, payday for some workers ...

Avishek Rakshit