Unease prevails at Assam's tea gardens despite going cashless

Like most businesses in India, Assam’s 850-odd tea gardens were not spared the agony of demonetisation. It came as a rude shock, compelling the age-old tea industry in the state, amongst the largest in the country, to change overnight. To be sure, cash is predominantly used in the tea gardens — to pay wages, transact business etc. The problem is even more acute because tea gardens have a weekly and fortnightly payment cycle. So cash is perennially in demand. With the ban on high-value notes, tea gardens, both big and small, had to act swiftly, payday for some workers ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?