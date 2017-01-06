Union govt slaps anti-dumping duty on jute goods from Bangladesh, Nepal

In a protectionist measure, the government has imposed on products imported into the country from and Nepal.

The duty, ranging from $8 to $350 per tonne, would apply to varying categories of goods originating in and and dumped into India.



The has been notified by the central finance ministry on January 5, 2017, as dumping of goods was suppressing the prices in the domestic industry. Due to dumping, the performance of the domestic industry had deteriorated in terms of profitability returns on investments and cash flow.

According to the notification by the finance ministry, the would be in force for a period of five years unless superseded or revoked and is mandated to be paid in Indian currency.

Categories of products to be covered under the duty are yarn, sacking bags, twine and Hessian fabric.

Domestic bag manufacturers have been affected by the dumping margin and are facing injury over exports by manufacturers in and Nepal. The comparison of ex-factory prices and exports from and shows considerable dumping margin. Industry body Indian Mills Association (IJMA) had earlier lobbied for imposing an anti-dumping duty. had roped in Delhi-based T M Consultants to take necessary action on behalf of the industry. Based on the preliminary data from selected mills, the consultant found merit in taking up the anti-dumping measure with the government.

Based on the concerns of the industry, the designated authority, the Directorate of Anti Dumping & Allied Duties, had recommended the on October 22, 2016, on goods imported from and Nepal.