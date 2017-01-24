Centre to give top priority to issues affecting secondary steel sector

The Union Ministry of Steel
would give top priority to address the issues of secondary steel
makers in the country.
Union Steel
Minister Chaudhary Birendra Singh
gave several directions to ministry officials during the course of a high-level meeting that was conducted in Raipur
on Tuesday afternoon. Representatives from the industry had come from Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Karnataka to participate in the event.
“The issues raised by the secondary steel
sector should be taken up as top priority,” Singh told the officials. Steel
Secretary Dr Aruna Sharma was also present in the meeting along with other top officials of the ministry.
According to the minister, the secondary steel
sector needs to be promoted in order to meet the country’s steel
output. He had earlier said that the ministry was working out a plan to enhance the output and make India
world’s second largest steel
producer.
“The secondary steel
sector has a major share in the country’s total steel
production and its survival is inevitable,” Singh said, while adding that the secondary steel
units are set up with low cost and generate maximum employment. Even the final price after finishing is about 20 per cent less than the primary sector.
The major issues pointed out by the industrialists included curtailing the price of iron-ore, electricity and availability of coal.
They also demanded that the steel
plants of the state-owned Steel
Authority of India
Limited (SAIL) should also provide scrap and raw material at a cheaper cost.
According to Om Prakash Singhania of Laghu Udyog Bharti, an industrial association, the minister had also said that he would organise another meeting in New Delhi, if needed, involving the representatives of the industry and ministry officials for addressing the sector-specific problems.
