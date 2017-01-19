Universal basic income should only by given as repayable loan: Amitabh Kant

Implementation of such a concept would mean that individuals would stand to get a certain amount as income

With some sections in the pushing for universal concept, CEO today said any such payout should be given only as a repayable loan.



While some countries have positively reacted to this concept, there have been talks that can also consider such a move though there has been no official word on this.



Speaking at a session here at the Annual Meeting here, Kant said, "Provide universal basic income, but as a repayable loan for productive purposes."



He was part of a panel discussing whether universal was a dream or delusion.



The panel discussed that fundamental shifts in the world of work are eroding traditional social safety nets and whether a universal could be the solution.



Against the backdrop of rising concerns over technological innovations and could take away jobs, the idea of universal is doing the rounds.



Last year, voters in Switzerland rejected a proposal for universal basic income.

