'Universal min wage to be reality soon, even for those above Rs 18k slab'

Proposed provisions in 'Code on Wages' is likely to be placed before the Cabinet this month

The for all industries and workers, including those getting monthly pay higher than Rs 18,000, would soon be a reality, according to senior officials.



The proposed providing for these "pro- worker provisions" is likely to be placed before the this month for approval so that it could be pushed for passage in the forthcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, they said.



"The ministerial panel on labour issues headed by Finance Minister has already approved the It has already been sent to the law ministry for vetting after which it would be placed before the for approval," a source said.



The labour ministry is keen to push the bill for passage in the next session of the expected to begin next month, he said.



The seeks to empower the Centre to set a across all sectors in the country and states will have to maintain that. However, states will be able to provide for higher in their jurisdiction than fixed by the Central Government.



Besides, the would be applicable on all classes of workers. At present, it is applicable for scheduled industries or establishments in the law.



Similarly, the would be applicable for all workers irrespective of their pay. At present, the rates fixed by the Centre and states are applicable to workers getting up to Rs 18,000 monthly pay.



The proposed will subsume the of 1948, the of 1936, the of 1965 and the of 1976.



The labour ministry is in the process of condensing 44 labour laws into four codes — wages, industrial relations, social security and safety, health and working conditions.



The ministerial panel is also deliberating upon the Code on Industrial Relations, which will subsume Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, the Trade Unions Act, 1926, and the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946.

