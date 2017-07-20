Unlike many states, Delhi had no power tariff hike since 2014: Source

While many Indian states have hiked tariffs in the last few years, rates in were last increased in 2014, distribution companies (discoms) in the national capital have represented to the state regulator, according to an industry source here on Thursday.

In its periodic tariff revision process, the Regulatory Commission held a public hearing here with stakeholders, having earlier invited their suggestions in the matter and their tariff petitions.

At the meeting, stakeholders noted that while states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Karnataka and Uttarakhand had raised tariffs by 10-20 per cent, has effected no hikes since 2014, the source said.

Haryana became the latest to raise rates on Wednesday, with the Haryana Regulatory Commission (HERC) increasing the power tariff for 2017-18 from July 1.

He said the revenue gap for Delhi's three has reached over Rs 34,000 crore on account of a "non-cost reflective tariff".

The last tariff hike in was in July 2014. The 5 per cent hike prescribed in this tariff order was for the financial year 2014-15.

The source pointed out that since privatisation of distribution in in 2002, there has been an increase of around 300 per cent in the cost of purchasing power from generators. On the other hand, the retail tariff has increased by only around 90 per cent.

He said that while Delhi's bulk power rate -- Rs 5.4 per unit -- is only over 30 per cent higher than the national average of Rs 4.08, the cost of purchasing power from Delhi's state generation plant is astronomically higher than the country average.

According to the industry expert, the primary reason behind getting expensive power is that are bound by long term power purchase agreements (PPAs) that run for 25-35 years, which were signed with generators well before privatisation and before April 1, 2007.

"These PPAs are one-sided and completely in favour of the generators," he said.

From the perspective of the generators, with demand growth in India not keeping pace with the excess capacity addition and with tariffs falling, producers are facing offtake issues on power that they have not already tied up for sale through long-term PPAs.

JSW Energy Chief Executive Prashant Jain told a channel earlier this week that while the company had tied up for the offtake of about 65 per cent of its power generation through long-term PPAs, it is facing challenges about disposal of its remaining "untied capacity".

