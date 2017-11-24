Unlike Moody's, S&P is known to be conservative, says Piyush Goyal





Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, said, "It's an affirmation of the policies of the government being recognised worldwide. S&P has given an overall positive outlook with much praise for Modi govt's initiative".



However on the issue of upgrade, he said, "Didn't expect any upgrade from S&P at this time. Moody's has done 2 upgrades so far and S&P is known to be conservative".



Speaking to CNBC TV-18, Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman of said, "Status quo would mean S&P not apprised of reforms over the past three years". Standard & Poor's today kept its outlook on India stable and lauded the Modi government's fiscal consolidation drive. The ratings agency retained its BBB- rating while taking a favourable view on reforms being undertaken.Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, said, "It's an affirmation of the policies of the government being recognised worldwide. S&P has given an overall positive outlook with much praise for Modi govt's initiative".However on the issue of upgrade, he said, "Didn't expect any upgrade from S&P at this time. Moody's has done 2 upgrades so far and S&P is known to be conservative".Speaking to CNBC TV-18, Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman of said, "Status quo would mean S&P not apprised of reforms over the past three years".

On the issue of debt to GDP ratio, he says, "Don't see debt to GDP ratio to determine India's ability to service debt".

"There are major steps taken to de-bottleneck the infra sector. Not sure as to why S&P would see no upward pressure on ratings. Pessimistic outlook on fiscal situation going forwards is unwarranted," he added



Speaking to CNBC TV-18, DEA Secretary Subhash C Garg, addressed the concerns raised by S&P in terms of sizeable fiscal deficit and high govt debt burden. He said, "S&P has the same 2 concerns as Moody's". On the issue of reforms, he said, "S&P has raised comments as Moody's on reforms. S&P has said everything that Moody's said and they have affirmed India's growth story".

Speaking to CNBC, Former DEA secretary said, "I dont find any recognition of the reforms undertaken in the last 2-3 years".

On fiscal challenge and the issue of revenue underperformance, he said, "there is nothing new in this argument. The cash to GDP ratio is gradually going up. It has gone done after 2008 financial crisis in the last 3-4 years. Post GST, we expect the tax base to widen.



He also stated that, "S&P is missing the widening of tax base after GST, recommendation for cash to gdp is on the process. it is under consideration. About per capita income it is a long term issue, govt is on the process. You need to look at what kinda reforms we are moving".