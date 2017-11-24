Unlike Moody's, S&P is known to be conservative, says Piyush Goyal

-
Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, said, "It's an affirmation of the policies of the government being recognised worldwide. S&P has given an overall positive outlook with much praise for Modi govt's initiative".
However on the issue of upgrade, he said, "Didn't expect any upgrade from S&P at this time. Moody's has done 2 upgrades so far and S&P is known to be conservative".
Speaking to CNBC TV-18, Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog said, "Status quo would mean S&P not apprised of reforms over the past three years".
Speaking to CNBC TV-18, DEA Secretary Subhash C Garg, addressed the concerns raised by S&P in terms of sizeable fiscal deficit and high govt debt burden. He said, "S&P has the same 2 concerns as Moody's". On the issue of reforms, he said, "S&P has raised comments as Moody's on reforms. S&P has said everything that Moody's said and they have affirmed India's growth story".
He also stated that, "S&P is missing the widening of tax base after GST, demonetisation. FRBM recommendation for cash to gdp is on the process. it is under consideration. About per capita income it is a long term issue, govt is on the process. You need to look at what kinda reforms we are moving".
Speaking to ET Now, Shobana Kaminemi, CII President, on asked, "Are you disappointed that an upgrade has not come?". She said, "The commentatory is more important than what's actually happening on the ground. The Q2 results, consumer demand strength, company results and stock markets are more important. The industry will always be the last to come to the party. When we start adding more capacity we will know the full extent of eco reforms".
