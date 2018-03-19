Unrealistic to expect GST to settle down in less than 10 yrs: Bibek Debroy

Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council Chairperson on Monday said the implementation of the (GST) is a process which would take more than 10 years to settle down.

" is a process and if we expect that the entire process will settle down in anything less than 10 years, then we are being unrealistic," Debroy said at the annual general meeting of India International Chamber of Commerce.

He said only seven countries in the world had actually implemented the system in its true form out of which, five had unitary and only two countries, including India, had implemented a federal

"There are very few countries which have implemented There are around 140 countries which have implemented VAT but only seven which have implemented GST," Debroy said.

He added that out of those seven, only two countries had implemented a federal GST, the other being Canada whose system is also "not perfect".

On direct taxes front, the member made a case for removal with exemptions which he said was on government agenda.

He said a task force has been set up which would look into the issue.