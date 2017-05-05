Unruly passengers beware! Govt to bring out no-fly list rules today

The Centre on Friday will announce a draft rule for a 'no-fly list' for unruly passengers in the aftermath of the debacle surrounding MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who assaulted an staffer onboard a plane.

The Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) are being amended by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to facilitate such a list, the ministry of civil aviation said in a letter to CMD, making an appeal to him to lift the ban on Gaikwad.

The ban has been in effect from the day Gaikwad hit 62-year-old R Sukumar with his slipper.

The following day, the Federation of Indian Airlines, which has Jet Airways, SpiceJet, IndiGo and GoAir as its members, made the announcement.

The draft will be made public by aviation minister Ashok G Raju and his deputy Jayant Sinha. For effective implementation, the Centre is likely to make some identification mandatory - either or passport number - while booking even domestic tickets.

The draft will give about a month for the public to comment. The aviation ministry will then take some time to study them and come out with the final CAR.

As per the IATA, in 2015, there were 10,854 reported cases of unruly behaviour by the passengers across airlines worldwide, which translate into one incident for every 1,205 flights.