UP CM Yogi Adityanath to launch 'One District, One Product' scheme

A month before the government lays out the red carpet for national and international investors at the UP Investors' Summit, Chief Minister would launch the ambitious One District, (ODOP) scheme next week. is aimed at giving a major push to traditional industries synonymous with the respective districts of the state. UP is uniquely famous for product-specific traditional industrial hubs across 75 districts, including Varanasi (Banarasi silk saris), Bhadohi (carpets), (chikan), Kanpur (leather goods), Agra (leather footwear), Aligarh (locks), Moradabad (brassware), Meerut (sports goods) and Saharanpur (wooden products). Adityanath has espoused the theme and has referred to it at various platforms to underline his pro- and pro-employment agenda. The state government wants to help the district-specific industries and products gain national and international recognition through branding, marketing support and easy credit. On January 14, the chief minister would launch the scheme and logo on Day. The event would have a trade fair showcasing the collective might of its traditional industries and its large micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) base. is basically a Japanese business development concept, which gained prominence in 1979.

It is aimed at promoting a competitive and staple product from a specific area to push sales and improve the standard of living of the local population. Over time, it has been replicated in other Asian countries as well.