UP demands adequate coal supply for thermal power plants

Bracing up early for the summer season of 2018, when electricity demand is likely to flank 20,000 megawatts (Mw), the government has urged the Centre to provide adequate supply of coal for the thermal power stations in The government is taking preemptive measures to ensure that power generation is not affected owing to the short supply of coal during the summer and monsoon seasons and that the power generation, transmission and distribution rosters work out as planned. UP has signed the ‘Power for All’ document with the Centre, the electricity demand in the state is touted to touch 22,000 Mw. It is estimated that the total number of power consumers would increase from about 18 million at present to 40 million by 2019-20, thereby indicating humongous power demand. UP chief secretary held a meeting with union coal secretary in Lucknow on Monday to discuss all pending issues related to The senior officials specifically talked about the hurdles to the state-owned Harduaganj, Anpara D, and Parichha thermal power plants. Meanwhile, the Centre has conceded to the state demand of categorising the Aligarh-based Harduaganj thermal power plant (600 Mw generation capacity) as ‘critical’, which would now entitle it to unabated Besides, to Parichha thermal power plant in district from the has been extended for another six months, since the partial supply agreement was due to expire by January end. The union coal ministry is further considering to hike the coal linkage of 1,000 Mw Anpara D thermal power unit in Sonbandra from 3.364 million tonnes (MT) to 5 MT. Till December, the Adityanath government had paid nearly Rs 6 billion against to the state thermal power units and the process to clear the remaining payment was on. Besides, the state has entered into an agreement with farmers for the acquisition of 23 hectares of land of the 52 hectare of private land required for the Ghatampur thermal power project in Kanpur.

The 2x660 Mw (1,980 Mw) Ghatampur unit is being developed by Neyveli UP Power Limited, a joint venture between and UP holding 51 and 49 per cent of the stake respectively.