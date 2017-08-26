UP govt to bring Gujarat-like Khadi policy next year

The government will bring a new policy to promote on the lines of and is likely to be implemented from next year, Minister for and Gramodyog Satyadev Pachauri has said.



"The Yogi Adityanath-led government will implement policy in the state. The details of it have been worked out. There are plans to implement it from April 2018," he said in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, last night.



Elaborating about the policy, Pachauri said that a subsidy of 15 per cent, instead of 10 per cent, would be given on products."Till now, only has this kind of policy for Khadi," he added.The minister, who was here to restart a closed blanket manufacturing unit, also said that the seven such closed units of would soon be made operational."And, the beginning has been made with the reopening of these units — started by the Zila Udyog centre in 1956 and closed down in 2009 because of lack of demand," Pachauri added.