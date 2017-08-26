UP govt to bring Gujarat-like Khadi policy next year

-
ALSO READAdityanath govt taking steps to give UP's Khadi industry a modern makeover After yoga, Centre plans to tap khadi to boost India's growing soft-power Mann ki Baat: PM Modi urges nation to use Khadi products to provide jobs Khadi body taps into private sector to boost sales Khadi in fashion: Industry witnesses record sales of Rs 50,000 crore
-
The Uttar Pradesh government will bring a new policy to promote Khadi on the lines of Gujarat and is likely to be implemented from next year, Minister for Khadi and Gramodyog Satyadev Pachauri has said.
"The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government will implement Khadi policy in the state. The details of it have been worked out. There are plans to implement it from April 2018," he said in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, last night.
Elaborating about the policy, Pachauri said that a subsidy of 15 per cent, instead of 10 per cent, would be given on Khadi products.
"Till now, only Gujarat has this kind of policy for Khadi," he added.
The minister, who was here to restart a closed blanket manufacturing unit, also said that the seven such closed units of would soon be made operational.
"And, the beginning has been made with the reopening of these units — started by the Zila Udyog centre in 1956 and closed down in 2009 because of lack of demand," Pachauri added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU